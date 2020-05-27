All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 27 2019

412 Elm Creek Drive

412 Elm Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Elm Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful home has an open floor plan that flows flawlessly from the kitchen and eat in breakfast area, while opening to a grand multi-level ceiling in the living room. A stunning staircase leads to a great living space, media room, game room, and three bedrooms upstairs. The spacious master bedroom downstairs includes a luxurious bath with separate shower, deep soaking tub and huge walk I closet. The backyard is a great place for entertainment with mature trees and no backyard neighbors! Schedule a viewing today!Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Elm Creek Drive have any available units?
412 Elm Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Elm Creek Drive have?
Some of 412 Elm Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Elm Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Elm Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Elm Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Elm Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Elm Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Elm Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Elm Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Elm Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Elm Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Elm Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Elm Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Elm Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Elm Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Elm Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

