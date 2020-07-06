Super corner 4 bedroom home with stone accent*hardwood flooring*granite counters*stainless steel appliances*42 inch cabinets*Kitchen opens to family room with high ceilings*Master suite on the 1st floor with spacious 2ndary sleeping rooms and game-room on 2nd floor*large fenced backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4109 Sioux Drive have?
Some of 4109 Sioux Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
