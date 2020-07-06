All apartments in McKinney
4109 Sioux Drive

Location

4109 Sioux Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Super corner 4 bedroom home with stone accent*hardwood flooring*granite counters*stainless steel appliances*42 inch cabinets*Kitchen opens to family room with high ceilings*Master suite on the 1st floor with spacious 2ndary sleeping rooms and game-room on 2nd floor*large fenced backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Sioux Drive have any available units?
4109 Sioux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Sioux Drive have?
Some of 4109 Sioux Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Sioux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Sioux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Sioux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Sioux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4109 Sioux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Sioux Drive offers parking.
Does 4109 Sioux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Sioux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Sioux Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Sioux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Sioux Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Sioux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Sioux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Sioux Drive has units with dishwashers.

