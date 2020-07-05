All apartments in McKinney
406 W. Standifer
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:04 AM

406 W. Standifer

406 W Standifer St · No Longer Available
Location

406 W Standifer St, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
406 W. Standifer Available 04/22/19 406 W. Standifer - House - McKinney - This is a lovely four bedroom, two bath home that features a charming front porch, large carport, central heat/air, pantry, utility room, spacious kitchen and living room with great storage throughout the house. This home also includes ceiling fans, blinds, a microwave, an electric range, and a dishwasher.
Approximately 1586 sq ft
Located in McKinney ISD
Walking distance to McKinney Historic Downtown.

For more information or to apply online, visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com

(RLNE3581736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

