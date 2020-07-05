Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

406 W. Standifer Available 04/22/19 406 W. Standifer - House - McKinney - This is a lovely four bedroom, two bath home that features a charming front porch, large carport, central heat/air, pantry, utility room, spacious kitchen and living room with great storage throughout the house. This home also includes ceiling fans, blinds, a microwave, an electric range, and a dishwasher.

Approximately 1586 sq ft

Located in McKinney ISD

Walking distance to McKinney Historic Downtown.



(RLNE3581736)