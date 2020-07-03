All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4001 Hawkins Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4001 Hawkins Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:39 AM

4001 Hawkins Drive

4001 Hawkins Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4001 Hawkins Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Hidden Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-2-1 Home in Family Friendly Neighborhood, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen with Breakfast bar is Open to the Nook and Family Area with Brick Fireplace. Hardwood Floor. Well Maintained. Good Location, Excellent Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Hawkins Drive have any available units?
4001 Hawkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Hawkins Drive have?
Some of 4001 Hawkins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Hawkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Hawkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Hawkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Hawkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4001 Hawkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Hawkins Drive offers parking.
Does 4001 Hawkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Hawkins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Hawkins Drive have a pool?
No, 4001 Hawkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Hawkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 4001 Hawkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Hawkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Hawkins Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center