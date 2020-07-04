All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:17 AM

400 Clear Springs Court

400 Clear Springs Ct · No Longer Available
Location

400 Clear Springs Ct, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful floor plan, nice family area with fire place close to kitchen area. Granite and large kitchen. Open patio. Large media room and big game room in the second story. Closets with natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Clear Springs Court have any available units?
400 Clear Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Clear Springs Court have?
Some of 400 Clear Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Clear Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Clear Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Clear Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 400 Clear Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 400 Clear Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 400 Clear Springs Court offers parking.
Does 400 Clear Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Clear Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Clear Springs Court have a pool?
No, 400 Clear Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 400 Clear Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Clear Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Clear Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Clear Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

