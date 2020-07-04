All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3917 Plymouth Drive

3917 Plymouth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Plymouth Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with many upgrades such as crown molding, handscreped hardwood, granite countertop. GREAT LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Plymouth Drive have any available units?
3917 Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 3917 Plymouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Plymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Plymouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3917 Plymouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Plymouth Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Plymouth Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 Plymouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Plymouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

