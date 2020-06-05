All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:05 AM

3909 Pinetree

3909 Pinetree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Pinetree Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom house. Luxury Laminate floor and Granite in kitchen. SS dishwasher and oven range. New carpet. Big backyard. Great McKinney ISD
All info includes school info to be verified by other agent.
Owner is holding a TX real estate license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Pinetree have any available units?
3909 Pinetree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Pinetree have?
Some of 3909 Pinetree's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Pinetree currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Pinetree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Pinetree pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Pinetree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3909 Pinetree offer parking?
No, 3909 Pinetree does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Pinetree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Pinetree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Pinetree have a pool?
No, 3909 Pinetree does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Pinetree have accessible units?
No, 3909 Pinetree does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Pinetree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Pinetree has units with dishwashers.

