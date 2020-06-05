3909 Pinetree

Beautiful 4 bedroom house. Luxury Laminate floor and Granite in kitchen. SS dishwasher and oven range. New carpet. Big backyard. Great McKinney ISD All info includes school info to be verified by other agent. Owner is holding a TX real estate license.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
