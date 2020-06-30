Rent Calculator
McKinney
Find more places like 3909 Neveda Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3909 Neveda Court
3909 Neveda Court
3909 Neveda Ct
No Longer Available
3909 Neveda Ct, McKinney, TX 75070
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Ready to Lease, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Stories , 3.1 Bath, 3 living area 2 dining room and game area
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 Neveda Court have any available units?
3909 Neveda Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 3909 Neveda Court currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Neveda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Neveda Court pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Neveda Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3909 Neveda Court offer parking?
No, 3909 Neveda Court does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Neveda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Neveda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Neveda Court have a pool?
No, 3909 Neveda Court does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Neveda Court have accessible units?
No, 3909 Neveda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Neveda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Neveda Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Neveda Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Neveda Court does not have units with air conditioning.
