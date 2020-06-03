3909 Diamond Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story home available for lease in Prosper ISD, Located at WILMETH RIDGE NORTHe community with community pool, 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths , Family room with TV wall mount, Dining, Breakfast nook,, 2 car garage, Community Swimming pools . Big game room upstairs. Walking distance to Prosper schools. Open floor plan with breakfast nook, formal dining and living area with fireplace. Beautiful backyard view from the Living room(Sliding Doors). Covered Porch. Close to Highways 121, DNT , 380, shopping centers and Allen Outlet mall.