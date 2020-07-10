All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

3901 Deer Crossing Drive

3901 Deer Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Deer Crossing Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
This bright and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home is conveniently located close to I-75 and shopping areas at Inwood Hills community. It features granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile floors in most living areas, like foyer, formal dining, kitchen, family room and bathrooms.Downstairs, master bedroom features en-suite bathroom with double sinks and jetted tub. Upstairs includes a game room, media room, 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths.Pool facilities in the community and trails located at few yards are a premium for this great Lennar home.Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive have any available units?
3901 Deer Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive have?
Some of 3901 Deer Crossing Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Deer Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Deer Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Deer Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Deer Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Deer Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Deer Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Deer Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 3901 Deer Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Deer Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Deer Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

