3901 Deer Crossing Drive

This bright and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home is conveniently located close to I-75 and shopping areas at Inwood Hills community. It features granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile floors in most living areas, like foyer, formal dining, kitchen, family room and bathrooms.Downstairs, master bedroom features en-suite bathroom with double sinks and jetted tub. Upstairs includes a game room, media room, 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths.Pool facilities in the community and trails located at few yards are a premium for this great Lennar home.Small pets allowed.