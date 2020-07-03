3900 Dumas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Hidden Creek within walking distance to Walker Elementary School. Charming property sitting on a corner lot. Open kitchen with breakfast area into living room. Master bedroom is located down stairs. Spacious walk-in master bedroom closet. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms & Office. Great sized yard for the kids to play.