3900 Dumas Drive

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in desirable Hidden Creek within walking distance to Walker Elementary School. Charming property sitting on a corner lot. Open kitchen with breakfast area into living room. Master bedroom is located down stairs. Spacious walk-in master bedroom closet. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms & Office. Great sized yard for the kids to play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
