McKinney, TX
3712 Holley Ridge Way
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 26
3712 Holley Ridge Way
3712 Holley Ridge Way
No Longer Available
3712 Holley Ridge Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
clubhouse
microwave
microwave
patio / balcony
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new charming single story 4 bedroom, Large kitchen open to the huge family room with formal dining room is adjacent to the community pool and club house. Ready to move in.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3712 Holley Ridge Way have any available units?
3712 Holley Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3712 Holley Ridge Way have?
Some of 3712 Holley Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3712 Holley Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Holley Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Holley Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Holley Ridge Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3712 Holley Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Holley Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3712 Holley Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Holley Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Holley Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 3712 Holley Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 3712 Holley Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3712 Holley Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Holley Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Holley Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
