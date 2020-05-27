3708 Headington Court

Beautiful brick and stone elevation on cul du sac home site. Hardwood flooring. Beautiful kitchen and eating bar open to family room with 18’ ceilings. Large master bedroom w window seat. Master bath 5ft shower w seat garden tub. bright study room area with french door. Upstairs 2 private bedrooms with full bath & game room. Cover patio and high pitched roofs w gables. Convenient location close to Hwy 380 & Hwy 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
