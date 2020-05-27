3708 Headington Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Beautiful brick and stone elevation on cul du sac home site. Hardwood flooring. Beautiful kitchen and eating bar open to family room with 18’ ceilings. Large master bedroom w window seat. Master bath 5ft shower w seat garden tub. bright study room area with french door. Upstairs 2 private bedrooms with full bath & game room. Cover patio and high pitched roofs w gables. Convenient location close to Hwy 380 & Hwy 75.