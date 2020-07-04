3-2-2 New Home ready to go. Owner will provide refrigerator for $75 per month increase. Owner is a licensed real estate Broker in the State of Texas. Separate utility room, patio with wood fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3703 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
3703 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 3703 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.