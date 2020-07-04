All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3703 Brookstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3703 Brookstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3703 Brookstone Drive

3703 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3703 Brookstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
3-2-2 New Home ready to go. Owner will provide refrigerator for $75 per month increase. Owner is a licensed real estate Broker in the State of Texas. Separate utility room, patio with wood fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
3703 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 3703 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3703 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
No, 3703 Brookstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3703 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3703 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3703 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center