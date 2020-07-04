Rent Calculator
Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3702 Columbus Drive
3702 Columbus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3702 Columbus Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Close to 121 in Sought After Eldorado Heights Neighborhood. New interior paint, new bath and kitchen plumbing fixtures, new flooring, and updated landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3702 Columbus Drive have any available units?
3702 Columbus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3702 Columbus Drive have?
Some of 3702 Columbus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3702 Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Columbus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Columbus Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3702 Columbus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Columbus Drive offers parking.
Does 3702 Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Columbus Drive have a pool?
No, 3702 Columbus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3702 Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Columbus Drive has units with dishwashers.
