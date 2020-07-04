Rent Calculator
3621 Carmel Mountain Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM
3621 Carmel Mountain Drive
3621 Carmel Mountain Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3621 Carmel Mountain Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive have any available units?
3621 Carmel Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive have?
Some of 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Carmel Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Carmel Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
