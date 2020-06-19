Rent Calculator
3616 Rand Creek Trail
3616 Rand Creek Trail
3616 Rand Creek Trail
Location
3616 Rand Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice cute 4-bedroom house in desired Craig Ranch! All 4 bedrooms upstairs. House in clean and good condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail have any available units?
3616 Rand Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 3616 Rand Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Rand Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Rand Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Rand Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail offer parking?
No, 3616 Rand Creek Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Rand Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 3616 Rand Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 3616 Rand Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Rand Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Rand Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Rand Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
