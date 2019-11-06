All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM

3613 Vista Verde Trail

3613 Vista Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Vista Verde Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great loction! Close to 121 and 75. Near shoppiong and fitness center. Master planned community featuring pools, play grounds, greenbelts, next to PGA golf course. Granite counter top, good school. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Vista Verde Trail have any available units?
3613 Vista Verde Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Vista Verde Trail have?
Some of 3613 Vista Verde Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Vista Verde Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Vista Verde Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Vista Verde Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Vista Verde Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3613 Vista Verde Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Vista Verde Trail offers parking.
Does 3613 Vista Verde Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Vista Verde Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Vista Verde Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Vista Verde Trail has a pool.
Does 3613 Vista Verde Trail have accessible units?
No, 3613 Vista Verde Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Vista Verde Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Vista Verde Trail has units with dishwashers.

