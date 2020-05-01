Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3608 Foxfield Trail
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3608 Foxfield Trail
3608 Foxfield Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3608 Foxfield Trail, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Foxfield Trail have any available units?
3608 Foxfield Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3608 Foxfield Trail have?
Some of 3608 Foxfield Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3608 Foxfield Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Foxfield Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Foxfield Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Foxfield Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3608 Foxfield Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Foxfield Trail offers parking.
Does 3608 Foxfield Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Foxfield Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Foxfield Trail have a pool?
No, 3608 Foxfield Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Foxfield Trail have accessible units?
No, 3608 Foxfield Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Foxfield Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Foxfield Trail has units with dishwashers.
