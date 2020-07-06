Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3602 Creekstone Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3602 Creekstone Court
3602 Creekstone Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3602 Creekstone Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 12/10/18, you will get 30 days of free rent!!**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 Creekstone Court have any available units?
3602 Creekstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 3602 Creekstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Creekstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Creekstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Creekstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Creekstone Court offer parking?
No, 3602 Creekstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 3602 Creekstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Creekstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Creekstone Court have a pool?
No, 3602 Creekstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Creekstone Court have accessible units?
No, 3602 Creekstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Creekstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Creekstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Creekstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 Creekstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
