Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3529 Camino Trail

3529 Camino Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3529 Camino Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,854 sq. ft. home in McKinney, TX! Gourmet island kitchen is a true dream with features like granite, lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space. Breakfast area and breakfast bar! Huge open living room with elegant formal dining room. Over-sized master features dual sinks, cozy tub and walk in shower and walk in closet. Huge secondary rooms. Private yard with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Camino Trail have any available units?
3529 Camino Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 Camino Trail have?
Some of 3529 Camino Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 Camino Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Camino Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Camino Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 Camino Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3529 Camino Trail offer parking?
No, 3529 Camino Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3529 Camino Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Camino Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Camino Trail have a pool?
No, 3529 Camino Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Camino Trail have accessible units?
No, 3529 Camino Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Camino Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Camino Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

