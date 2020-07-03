3529 Camino Trail

Amenities

This spectacular 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,854 sq. ft. home in McKinney, TX! Gourmet island kitchen is a true dream with features like granite, lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space. Breakfast area and breakfast bar! Huge open living room with elegant formal dining room. Over-sized master features dual sinks, cozy tub and walk in shower and walk in closet. Huge secondary rooms. Private yard with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



