Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

3524 Copper Ridge Drive

3524 Copper Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Copper Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
3 bedroom can be 4 bedroom home with 2 dining and 2 living. Wonderful community with frisco schools. quick access to hwy 121. Ready to lease now.
Great backyard is a gardeners paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive have any available units?
3524 Copper Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3524 Copper Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Copper Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Copper Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 Copper Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 Copper Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

