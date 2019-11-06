3513 Lone Mountain Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story Mckinney Home - Beautiful Mckinney home in an established neighborhood. An elegant formal living and dining space welcome you into the home. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet, countertop space, and all appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks the living room with a gas fireplace. All bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Oversized master suite boasts double sinks, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Covered back porch and nice sized fenced yard. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets under 20 lbs Only. No Smoking. Owner pays HOA dues.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE2603267)