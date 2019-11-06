All apartments in McKinney
3513 Lone Mountain Trl

3513 Lone Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Lone Mountain Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story Mckinney Home - Beautiful Mckinney home in an established neighborhood. An elegant formal living and dining space welcome you into the home. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet, countertop space, and all appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks the living room with a gas fireplace. All bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Oversized master suite boasts double sinks, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Covered back porch and nice sized fenced yard. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets under 20 lbs Only. No Smoking. Owner pays HOA dues.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE2603267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl have any available units?
3513 Lone Mountain Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl have?
Some of 3513 Lone Mountain Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Lone Mountain Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Lone Mountain Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Lone Mountain Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Lone Mountain Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl offer parking?
No, 3513 Lone Mountain Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Lone Mountain Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl have a pool?
No, 3513 Lone Mountain Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl have accessible units?
No, 3513 Lone Mountain Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Lone Mountain Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Lone Mountain Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

