Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3513 Amanda Way
Last updated July 5 2020 at 4:35 PM
1 of 11
3513 Amanda Way
3513 Amanda Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3513 Amanda Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3513 Amanda Way have any available units?
3513 Amanda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3513 Amanda Way have?
Some of 3513 Amanda Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3513 Amanda Way currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Amanda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Amanda Way pet-friendly?
No, 3513 Amanda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3513 Amanda Way offer parking?
No, 3513 Amanda Way does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Amanda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Amanda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Amanda Way have a pool?
No, 3513 Amanda Way does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Amanda Way have accessible units?
No, 3513 Amanda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Amanda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Amanda Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
