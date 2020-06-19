All apartments in McKinney
3512 Black Gold Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:27 AM

3512 Black Gold Drive

3512 Black Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Black Gold Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Frisco ISD! Beautiful front exterior with stone elevation cedar shutters, & stone landscaping border. Home features wood floors, stone fireplace, iron spindles, plantation shutters, extensive crown molding, great storage, large backyard with board on board fence. Garage has built in shelving & epoxy floor. Private master suite features sitting area, tray ceiling, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, 42 inch cabinets, walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, large island with breakfast bar. Large laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the community pool & park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Black Gold Drive have any available units?
3512 Black Gold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Black Gold Drive have?
Some of 3512 Black Gold Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Black Gold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Black Gold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Black Gold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Black Gold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3512 Black Gold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Black Gold Drive offers parking.
Does 3512 Black Gold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Black Gold Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Black Gold Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Black Gold Drive has a pool.
Does 3512 Black Gold Drive have accessible units?
No, 3512 Black Gold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Black Gold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Black Gold Drive has units with dishwashers.

