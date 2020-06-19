3512 Black Gold Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Don't miss this great opportunity to live in Frisco ISD! Beautiful front exterior with stone elevation cedar shutters, & stone landscaping border. Home features wood floors, stone fireplace, iron spindles, plantation shutters, extensive crown molding, great storage, large backyard with board on board fence. Garage has built in shelving & epoxy floor. Private master suite features sitting area, tray ceiling, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, 42 inch cabinets, walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, large island with breakfast bar. Large laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the community pool & park!