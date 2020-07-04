3504 Woodson Drive

Beautiful Home built in 2000 - Open Kitchen, Breakfast Area & Living Area with Fireplace - Isolated Master Suite - 4 Bedrooms PLUS a study or formal dining room - Fabulous 8 Ft Privacy Board on Board Fence in Backyard - A MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
