All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3504 Woodson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3504 Woodson Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:10 AM

3504 Woodson Drive

3504 Woodson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3504 Woodson Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home built in 2000 - Open Kitchen, Breakfast Area & Living Area with Fireplace - Isolated Master Suite - 4 Bedrooms PLUS a study or formal dining room - Fabulous 8 Ft Privacy Board on Board Fence in Backyard - A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Woodson Drive have any available units?
3504 Woodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Woodson Drive have?
Some of 3504 Woodson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Woodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Woodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Woodson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3504 Woodson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3504 Woodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Woodson Drive offers parking.
Does 3504 Woodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Woodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Woodson Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 Woodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Woodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Woodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Woodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 Woodson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center