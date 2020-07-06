Rent Calculator
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3415 Canyon View Court
3415 Canyon View Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3415 Canyon View Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in Mckinney close to 75. Corner lot Great Curb Appeal and a large backyard. Open patio, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath. Two Living Rooms, Two Dining Rooms. PETS WELCOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3415 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3415 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3415 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3415 Canyon View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3415 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Canyon View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Canyon View Court is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Canyon View Court offer parking?
No, 3415 Canyon View Court does not offer parking.
Does 3415 Canyon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Canyon View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Canyon View Court have a pool?
No, 3415 Canyon View Court does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Canyon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3415 Canyon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Canyon View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Canyon View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
