GREAT RE-TREAT! BCKYRD DECK AND HOT TUB NEXT TO COVERED PATIO. 3-CAR GARAGE PLENTY OF STORAGE ABOVE IN FLOORED ATTIC.HOME ALSO FEATURES FORMAL LIVING & A FAMILY RM FP.MASTER BR OVERSIZED TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET.REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3414 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3414 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3414 Canyon View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.