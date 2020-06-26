All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:36 AM

3414 Canyon View Court

3414 Canyon View Court · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Canyon View Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
GREAT RE-TREAT! BCKYRD DECK AND HOT TUB NEXT TO COVERED PATIO. 3-CAR GARAGE PLENTY OF STORAGE ABOVE IN FLOORED ATTIC.HOME ALSO FEATURES FORMAL LIVING & A FAMILY RM FP.MASTER BR OVERSIZED TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET.REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3414 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3414 Canyon View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Canyon View Court pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Canyon View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3414 Canyon View Court offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Canyon View Court offers parking.
Does 3414 Canyon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Canyon View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Canyon View Court have a pool?
No, 3414 Canyon View Court does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Canyon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3414 Canyon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Canyon View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Canyon View Court has units with dishwashers.

