3413 Canyon View Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

3413 Canyon View Court

3413 Canyon View Court · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Canyon View Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Amazing 5 bed, 2 bath, 2,391 sq. ft. home in McKinney, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Elegant formal dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! Backyard oasis includes deck. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Canyon View Court have any available units?
3413 Canyon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Canyon View Court have?
Some of 3413 Canyon View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Canyon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Canyon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Canyon View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 Canyon View Court is pet friendly.
Does 3413 Canyon View Court offer parking?
No, 3413 Canyon View Court does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Canyon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Canyon View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Canyon View Court have a pool?
No, 3413 Canyon View Court does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Canyon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3413 Canyon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Canyon View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 Canyon View Court does not have units with dishwashers.

