3413 Canyon View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Amazing 5 bed, 2 bath, 2,391 sq. ft. home in McKinney, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Elegant formal dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! Backyard oasis includes deck. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.