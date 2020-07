Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning home located in the heart of McKinney, This gorgeous home is walking distance to Johnson Elementary, community pool, and jogging trail. Update wood floor, 3 bedrooms plus study, skylight in the kitchen, ceiling fans and 2-inches blinds. Convenience for shopping, entertainments and a lot of restaurants, close to both Hwy 75 and Hwy 121. This is a must see, WON'T LAST LONG!