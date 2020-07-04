All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3400 Wind Flower Lane

3400 Wind Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Wind Flower Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home has just been updated with new flooring throughout the home. New appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen also features a bar and lots of cabinets. Kitchen and family room are open. New interior paint. New fencing being installed. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Large master upstairs separated from the two other bedrooms and a gameroom. Utility room is upstairs. Art niche. Formal room could be an office as well as the downstairs bedroom. The covered deck is a great way to enjoy the fall weather when it arrives. Some new landscaping. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have any available units?
3400 Wind Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have?
Some of 3400 Wind Flower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Wind Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Wind Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Wind Flower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Wind Flower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Wind Flower Lane offers parking.
Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Wind Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have a pool?
No, 3400 Wind Flower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3400 Wind Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Wind Flower Lane has units with dishwashers.

