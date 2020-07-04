This home has just been updated with new flooring throughout the home. New appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen also features a bar and lots of cabinets. Kitchen and family room are open. New interior paint. New fencing being installed. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Large master upstairs separated from the two other bedrooms and a gameroom. Utility room is upstairs. Art niche. Formal room could be an office as well as the downstairs bedroom. The covered deck is a great way to enjoy the fall weather when it arrives. Some new landscaping. Ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have any available units?
3400 Wind Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Wind Flower Lane have?
Some of 3400 Wind Flower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Wind Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Wind Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.