3400 Wind Flower Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home has just been updated with new flooring throughout the home. New appliances in the kitchen. Kitchen also features a bar and lots of cabinets. Kitchen and family room are open. New interior paint. New fencing being installed. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Large master upstairs separated from the two other bedrooms and a gameroom. Utility room is upstairs. Art niche. Formal room could be an office as well as the downstairs bedroom. The covered deck is a great way to enjoy the fall weather when it arrives. Some new landscaping. Ready for move in.