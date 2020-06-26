3400 Timber Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated beautiful House on a corner lot and behind a greenbelt. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, new HVAC.

Available for 1 year lease or longer. Washer, dryer, and refrigerated included in lease.