Newly Renovated beautiful House on a corner lot and behind a greenbelt. Fresh paint, new carpets, new roof, new HVAC. Available for 1 year lease or longer. Washer, dryer, and refrigerated included in lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3400 Timber Ridge Trail have any available units?
3400 Timber Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Timber Ridge Trail have?
Some of 3400 Timber Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Timber Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Timber Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.