Exceptional McKinney home with tons of goodies! This wonderful open floor plan features attractive maintenance free flooring. The kitchen has lots of counter top space and plenty of cabinets. A gorgeous fireplace anchors the spacious family room. Check out the master bathroom with custom vanity furniture sinks and beautiful tile floors. Large covered patio frames the roomy backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3320 Truman Street have any available units?
3320 Truman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Truman Street have?
Some of 3320 Truman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Truman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Truman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.