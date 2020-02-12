All apartments in McKinney
Location

3320 Truman Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional McKinney home with tons of goodies! This wonderful open floor plan features attractive maintenance free flooring. The kitchen has lots of counter top space and plenty of cabinets. A gorgeous fireplace anchors the spacious family room. Check out the master bathroom with custom vanity furniture sinks and beautiful tile floors. Large covered patio frames the roomy backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Truman Street have any available units?
3320 Truman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Truman Street have?
Some of 3320 Truman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Truman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Truman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Truman Street pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Truman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3320 Truman Street offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Truman Street offers parking.
Does 3320 Truman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Truman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Truman Street have a pool?
No, 3320 Truman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Truman Street have accessible units?
No, 3320 Truman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Truman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 Truman Street has units with dishwashers.

