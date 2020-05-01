All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:36 AM

3313 Woodberry Lane

3313 Woodberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Woodberry Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just finished renovations!!! New flooring, new paint throughout the house and exterior, new roof, new granite countertops and shower enclosure in bathrooms! Great neighborhood and close to highway 75 and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Woodberry Lane have any available units?
3313 Woodberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Woodberry Lane have?
Some of 3313 Woodberry Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Woodberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Woodberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Woodberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Woodberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3313 Woodberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Woodberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3313 Woodberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Woodberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Woodberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3313 Woodberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Woodberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 Woodberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Woodberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Woodberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

