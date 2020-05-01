Just finished renovations!!! New flooring, new paint throughout the house and exterior, new roof, new granite countertops and shower enclosure in bathrooms! Great neighborhood and close to highway 75 and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 Woodberry Lane have any available units?
3313 Woodberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Woodberry Lane have?
Some of 3313 Woodberry Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Woodberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Woodberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.