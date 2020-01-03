All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3309 Saint James Place

3309 Saint James Place · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Saint James Place, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. HOA dues included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Saint James Place have any available units?
3309 Saint James Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 Saint James Place have?
Some of 3309 Saint James Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Saint James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Saint James Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3309 Saint James Place offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Saint James Place offers parking.
Does 3309 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 Saint James Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 3309 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 3309 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Saint James Place has units with dishwashers.

