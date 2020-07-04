3301 Belmont Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 4 bed, 3 bath, 3044 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Formal dining/office areas. Lovely living room with huge windows, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower! Game room up! Covered patio and big back yard! Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.