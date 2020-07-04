All apartments in McKinney
3301 Belmont Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:53 PM

3301 Belmont Court

3301 Belmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Belmont Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Spectacular 4 bed, 3 bath, 3044 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Formal dining/office areas. Lovely living room with huge windows, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower! Game room up! Covered patio and big back yard! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Belmont Court have any available units?
3301 Belmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Belmont Court have?
Some of 3301 Belmont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Belmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Belmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Belmont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Belmont Court is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Belmont Court offer parking?
No, 3301 Belmont Court does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Belmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Belmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Belmont Court have a pool?
No, 3301 Belmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Belmont Court have accessible units?
No, 3301 Belmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Belmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Belmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.

