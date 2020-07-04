Rent Calculator
325 Whitman Drive
325 Whitman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
325 Whitman Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Whitman Drive have any available units?
325 Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 325 Whitman Drive have?
Some of 325 Whitman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 325 Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 Whitman Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 325 Whitman Drive offer parking?
No, 325 Whitman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 325 Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Whitman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Whitman Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Whitman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.
