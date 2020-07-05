Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:32 AM
324 S Kentucky Street
324 South Kentucky Street
·
No Longer Available
324 South Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX 75069
parking
oven
oven
parking
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home just blocks from Downtown McKinney.
Quiet Neighborhood, large back yard
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street have any available units?
324 S Kentucky Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 324 S Kentucky Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 S Kentucky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S Kentucky Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 S Kentucky Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street offer parking?
Yes, 324 S Kentucky Street offers parking.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 S Kentucky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street have a pool?
No, 324 S Kentucky Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street have accessible units?
No, 324 S Kentucky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 S Kentucky Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 S Kentucky Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 S Kentucky Street does not have units with air conditioning.
