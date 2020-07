Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Beautiful well-maintained, move-in ready two-story house for rent, next to green belt, minutes away from 121. Home is located on the corner lot with great curb appeal with newly replaced board-on-board fence. Newly upgraded kitchen with granite countertop; Large master bedroom suite upstairs with fireplace; two large bedrooms and game room upstairs; Study-work room and Guest suite with full bath downstairs.