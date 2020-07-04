Built by Windsor Homes - This luxury town home features a spacious Master Bedroom down, open concept living space, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Pictures are from prior to current tenant moving in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Tottenham Court have any available units?
321 Tottenham Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Tottenham Court have?
Some of 321 Tottenham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Tottenham Court currently offering any rent specials?
321 Tottenham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.