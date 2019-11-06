Cozy, wonderful brick home in a pleasant neighborhood. Ready to enjoy family time and the upcoming holidays. This property will be available September 1, 2019. Available for showing on August 15, 2019.
Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have any available units?
3207 Kingsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3207 Kingsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Kingsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.