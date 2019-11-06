All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:40 AM

3207 Kingsbury Drive

Location

3207 Kingsbury Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy, wonderful brick home in a pleasant neighborhood. Ready to enjoy family time and the upcoming holidays. This property will be available September 1, 2019. Available for showing on August 15, 2019.

Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have any available units?
3207 Kingsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3207 Kingsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Kingsbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Kingsbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Kingsbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Kingsbury Drive offers parking.
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Kingsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have a pool?
No, 3207 Kingsbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 3207 Kingsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Kingsbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Kingsbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Kingsbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

