All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069

3191 Medical Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3191 Medical Center Drive, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Allen unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Tennis court, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18661419

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 have any available units?
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 have?
Some of 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 is pet friendly.
Does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 offer parking?
Yes, 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 offers parking.
Does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 have a pool?
Yes, 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 has a pool.
Does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 have accessible units?
Yes, 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 has accessible units.
Does 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center