Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:39 AM
3114 Legend Drive
3114 Legend Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3114 Legend Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story home with open floorplan. Large kitchen overlooks family room, fence backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3114 Legend Drive have any available units?
3114 Legend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3114 Legend Drive have?
Some of 3114 Legend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3114 Legend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Legend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Legend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3114 Legend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 3114 Legend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Legend Drive offers parking.
Does 3114 Legend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Legend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Legend Drive have a pool?
No, 3114 Legend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Legend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3114 Legend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Legend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Legend Drive has units with dishwashers.
