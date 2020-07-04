3110 Westview Drive

Amenities

Fall in love this 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM TWO-STORY BRICK HOME IN THE HEART OF MCKINNEY. Feel the charm the moment you walk inside to the extensive carpet and tile flooring, update light fixtures, and a cozy tile fireplace. Fall in love with the stylish kitchen graced with stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, and a large walk-in pantry. Spend time with family in the spacious living room graced with a tile fireplace and large windows overlooking the backyard. Retreat to your master suite after a long day and enjoy the garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. Perfectly located on a cul-de-sac street and near several parks and golf courses. SHORT TERM LEASE TILL MAY 15TH