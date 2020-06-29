All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:54 AM

3108 Candide Lane

3108 Candide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Candide Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Candide Lane have any available units?
3108 Candide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 3108 Candide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Candide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Candide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Candide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3108 Candide Lane offer parking?
No, 3108 Candide Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Candide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Candide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Candide Lane have a pool?
No, 3108 Candide Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Candide Lane have accessible units?
No, 3108 Candide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Candide Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Candide Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Candide Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Candide Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

