3107 Valley Crest Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:44 AM

3107 Valley Crest Drive

3107 Valley Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Valley Crest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
NICE LOCATION, GREAT FLOOR PLAN, 3 BIG SIZE BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING. BIG BACK YARD. NICE HOUSE FOR ANY FAMILY. 2 CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Valley Crest Drive have any available units?
3107 Valley Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Valley Crest Drive have?
Some of 3107 Valley Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Valley Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Valley Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Valley Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Valley Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3107 Valley Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Valley Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3107 Valley Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Valley Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Valley Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Valley Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Valley Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Valley Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Valley Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Valley Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

