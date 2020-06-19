All apartments in McKinney
3105 Avery Lane
3105 Avery Lane

3105 Avery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Avery Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms plus study house. Great location and ready to move in. Laminate floors throughout the house. Fenced backyard with open patio. Sprinkler System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Avery Lane have any available units?
3105 Avery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Avery Lane have?
Some of 3105 Avery Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Avery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Avery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Avery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Avery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3105 Avery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Avery Lane offers parking.
Does 3105 Avery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Avery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Avery Lane have a pool?
No, 3105 Avery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Avery Lane have accessible units?
No, 3105 Avery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Avery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Avery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

