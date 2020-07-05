All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Lakefront Court

309 Lakefront Court · No Longer Available
Location

309 Lakefront Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home with great views overlooking large green belt and creek with mature trees. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen and built-ins in master bedroom closet. Pictures are from when home was new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Lakefront Court have any available units?
309 Lakefront Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 309 Lakefront Court currently offering any rent specials?
309 Lakefront Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Lakefront Court pet-friendly?
No, 309 Lakefront Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 309 Lakefront Court offer parking?
No, 309 Lakefront Court does not offer parking.
Does 309 Lakefront Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Lakefront Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Lakefront Court have a pool?
No, 309 Lakefront Court does not have a pool.
Does 309 Lakefront Court have accessible units?
No, 309 Lakefront Court does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Lakefront Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Lakefront Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Lakefront Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Lakefront Court does not have units with air conditioning.

