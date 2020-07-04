Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
309 Gershwin Way
309 Gershwin Way
309 Gershwin Way
McKinney
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Location
309 Gershwin Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great rental in great location walk away to Adriatica Village. 2 story, 2 garage, 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2.1 bath. Tile flooring downstairs. Pets on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Gershwin Way have any available units?
309 Gershwin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 309 Gershwin Way have?
Some of 309 Gershwin Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 Gershwin Way currently offering any rent specials?
309 Gershwin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Gershwin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Gershwin Way is pet friendly.
Does 309 Gershwin Way offer parking?
Yes, 309 Gershwin Way offers parking.
Does 309 Gershwin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Gershwin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Gershwin Way have a pool?
No, 309 Gershwin Way does not have a pool.
Does 309 Gershwin Way have accessible units?
No, 309 Gershwin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Gershwin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Gershwin Way has units with dishwashers.
