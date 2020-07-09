All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:56 AM

308 Lewis Canyon Lane

308 Lewis Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

308 Lewis Canyon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane have any available units?
308 Lewis Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane have?
Some of 308 Lewis Canyon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Lewis Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
308 Lewis Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Lewis Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 308 Lewis Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 308 Lewis Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Lewis Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 308 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 308 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Lewis Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

